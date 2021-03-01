Brokerages Set Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Target Price at $78.11

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.11.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.83. 17,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,166. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.57. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after acquiring an additional 436,562 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,404,000 after buying an additional 129,187 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

