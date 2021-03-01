Brokerages Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) PT at $91.20

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.20.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 11,751.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after acquiring an additional 535,525 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $29,384,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 27.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after buying an additional 137,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after buying an additional 135,299 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,454,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.50. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $105.35. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

