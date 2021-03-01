Brokerages Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.14). Tilray reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tilray.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.
TLRY stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $67.00.
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.