Brokerages Expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will report earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($5.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.25) to ($4.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Progenity.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PROG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

In other Progenity news, COO Damon Silvestry purchased 63,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $259,950.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,016.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Alter purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,924.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949 in the last three months. 80.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Progenity in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Progenity by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Progenity in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PROG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. 30,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,482. Progenity has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

