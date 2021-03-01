Brokerages Expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to announce sales of $75.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the lowest is $60.70 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $123.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $307.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $362.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $321.93 million, with estimates ranging from $269.60 million to $362.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 163.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $222.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.64. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

