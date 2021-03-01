Brokerages Expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.53. Nomad Foods posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

NOMD stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $26.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

