Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.15). National CineMedia posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National CineMedia.

Several research analysts recently commented on NCMI shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 747,717 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,626,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 531,467 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 1,663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 193,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 730,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 120,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.72 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $375.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

