Brokerages Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.42. H.B. Fuller reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.