Brokerages Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report sales of $161.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.76 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $145.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $640.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $626.59 million to $667.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $671.34 million, with estimates ranging from $647.23 million to $710.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OFC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

OFC stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.