Brokerages Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post sales of $124.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.18 million and the highest is $125.73 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $145.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $496.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $486.76 million to $504.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $516.27 million, with estimates ranging from $509.26 million to $522.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

BDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

BDN stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 31,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,706,000 after purchasing an additional 994,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,154,000 after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares during the period.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

