Brokerages Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 478,903 shares during the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MITO stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $90.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

