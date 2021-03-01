Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.46. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

SFST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $105,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $90,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,870 shares of company stock valued at $251,813 over the last three months. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $44.00 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $340.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

