Brokerages Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report $161.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.70 million and the highest is $163.90 million. Perficient posted sales of $145.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $664.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $650.55 million to $674.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $733.20 million, with estimates ranging from $724.40 million to $742.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PRFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $289,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,853.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,375,930. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Perficient by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 144,477 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 121,646 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Perficient by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 115,719 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after buying an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,938,162 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $235,304,000 after buying an additional 101,611 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $55.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Perficient has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $63.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33.

Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

