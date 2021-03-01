Brokerages Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Newmark Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.02 on Friday. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,003,000 after purchasing an additional 901,530 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,889,000 after buying an additional 485,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after buying an additional 722,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,307,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 164,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,391,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.