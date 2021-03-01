Brokerages Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.45. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KKR opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.