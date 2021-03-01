Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will post $115.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.80 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $459.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $456.82 million to $462.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $471.91 million, with estimates ranging from $462.42 million to $481.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INDB. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,313. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.68.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

