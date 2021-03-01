Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will post $115.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.80 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $459.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $456.82 million to $462.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $471.91 million, with estimates ranging from $462.42 million to $481.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INDB. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,313. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.68.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

