Brokerages Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to Announce -$0.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AERI. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.94. 33,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,274. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $933.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,913.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

