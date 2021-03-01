Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.26 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.