Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $426.30.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $469.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $465.07 and its 200-day moving average is $399.88. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $801,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.6% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.1% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 29.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

