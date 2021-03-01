Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $426.30.
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $469.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $465.07 and its 200-day moving average is $399.88. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $801,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.6% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.1% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 29.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
