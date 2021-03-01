Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) vs. INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty N/A N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust -11.27% -4.08% -1.34%

Broad Street Realty has a beta of -0.8, meaning that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broad Street Realty and INDUS Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $7.24 million 0.52 -$1.89 million N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $44.04 million 7.80 $3.67 million N/A N/A

INDUS Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Broad Street Realty and INDUS Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A INDUS Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Broad Street Realty on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

Broad Street Realty, Inc., an integrated and self-managed real estate company, owns, operates, develops, and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Denver in Colorado markets. The company also provides commercial real estate services that deliver solutions for office, industrial, and retail clients. Its services include tenant representation, landlord representation, property acquisition and disposition, real estate development, project/construction management, finance, strategic consulting, property management, and asset management. The company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland with additional offices in Denver, Colorado, Washington, D.C., and Manassas, Virginia.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

