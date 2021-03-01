Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $808.29 million, a PE ratio of -715.50 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $17.50.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 168.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

