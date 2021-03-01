Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 8th (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Bridgetown 2’s (NASDAQ:BTNB) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 8th. Bridgetown 2 had issued 26,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $260,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

BTNB opened at $11.73 on Monday. Bridgetown 2 has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Bridgetown 2 Company Profile

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

