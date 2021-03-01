BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) vs. Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Head-To-Head Comparison

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Homology Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Homology Medicines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Homology Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma N/A -109.88% -48.54% Homology Medicines -5,386.00% -57.92% -45.33%

Volatility & Risk

BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Homology Medicines has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Homology Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma $40.56 million 263.80 -$260.59 million ($2.48) -29.00 Homology Medicines $1.67 million 305.19 -$103.92 million ($2.47) -4.56

Homology Medicines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BridgeBio Pharma. BridgeBio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Homology Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BridgeBio Pharma and Homology Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma 0 1 8 0 2.89 Homology Medicines 0 0 7 0 3.00

BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $61.22, indicating a potential downside of 14.86%. Homology Medicines has a consensus price target of $30.43, indicating a potential upside of 170.24%. Given Homology Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Homology Medicines is more favorable than BridgeBio Pharma.

Summary

Homology Medicines beats BridgeBio Pharma on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers. The company also engages in developing products for Mendelian, genetic dermatology, oncology, and gene therapy diseases. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has license agreements with the Leland Stanford Junior University, The Regents of the University of California, and Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc.; strategic collaboration agreements with Johns Hopkins University and University of Florida; University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus; Salk Institute for Biological Studies; Maze Therapeutics; and UC San Francisco. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, through a single injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, peripheral nervous system, bone marrow, muscle, and eye. Its lead product candidate is HMI-102, which is in Phase 1/2 pheNIX clinical trial, a gene therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults. The company also develops HMI-103 for the treatment of PKU in pediatric patients; and HMI-202 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

