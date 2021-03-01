BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.35

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.35 and last traded at $69.72, with a volume of 34003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.37.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $3,945,393.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,871.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,539,901 shares of company stock worth $214,439,293 over the last 90 days. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,323,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $619,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,313,000 after acquiring an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

