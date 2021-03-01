Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,232,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,696,000.

BREZ opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.36. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

