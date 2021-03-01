Bread Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $539,456.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $17.49 million and approximately $539,456.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00054863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.00 or 0.00764788 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00030836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00028179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00042013 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bread

