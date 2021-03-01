Boyar Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.3% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821,442 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,649,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,198 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $2.93 on Monday, reaching $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 501,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,475,588. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

