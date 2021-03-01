Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,406 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 2.7% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,367,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,235,000 after purchasing an additional 706,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $53.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,308,634 shares of company stock valued at $128,509,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

