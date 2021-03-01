Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $885,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,380,000 after acquiring an additional 759,675 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 55.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 168,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,172 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 490.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 99.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer cut The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.82.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 30,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

