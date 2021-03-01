Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 2.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BK traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,253. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $46.84.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

