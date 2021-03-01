Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Makes New $18.02 Million Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 548,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,000. Vontier makes up 2.6% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned 0.33% of Vontier as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,947,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,713,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 595,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,894,000 after acquiring an additional 453,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,605,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.20. 18,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,984. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.64. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

