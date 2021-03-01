Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of EPAY stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.88. 327,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $76,748.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $64,672.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,622,850.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $1,835,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

