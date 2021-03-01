Boston Partners Raises Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,957 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group accounts for about 0.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Everest Re Group worth $551,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $241.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $274.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.74.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.55.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

