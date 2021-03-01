Boston Partners Has $493.71 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,838,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,949 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.78% of McKesson worth $493,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.92.

MCK stock opened at $169.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

