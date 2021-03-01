Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,899 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $432,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 48.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth $74,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $101.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.06. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $112.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.