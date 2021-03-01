BOScoin Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. One BOScoin token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BOScoin has a market cap of $904,553.38 and approximately $13.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002625 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 122.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006396 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.