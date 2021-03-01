Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BLX has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$55.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB boosted their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.58.

Get Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) alerts:

BLX opened at C$44.28 on Friday. Boralex Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.91 and a twelve month high of C$56.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,428.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,129.03%.

About Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.