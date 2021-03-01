Bora Chung Sells 7,500 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $1,270,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $2,907,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $3,387,150.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Bora Chung sold 795 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $94,493.70.

Bill.com stock opened at $165.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.33. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.27.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bill.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

