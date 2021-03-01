Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $3,000.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,145.23.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,328.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,144.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1,960.53. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,450.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

