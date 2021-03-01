Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the business services provider will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2021 earnings at $31.06 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,145.23.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,328.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,144.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,960.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,450.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $257,844,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $218,549,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.