Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.13.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE BCEI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.93. 405,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 144,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 906.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,077 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

