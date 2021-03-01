Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) vs. Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Critical Contrast

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boingo Wireless and Ayro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boingo Wireless $263.79 million 1.92 -$10.30 million ($0.23) -49.57 Ayro $6.08 million 41.29 -$4.90 million N/A N/A

Ayro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boingo Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Boingo Wireless and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boingo Wireless -6.40% -17.43% -2.43% Ayro N/A -26.05% -20.87%

Risk and Volatility

Boingo Wireless has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro has a beta of 4.01, suggesting that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Boingo Wireless and Ayro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boingo Wireless 0 0 7 0 3.00 Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Boingo Wireless’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boingo Wireless is more favorable than Ayro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Boingo Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Boingo Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Ayro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boingo Wireless beats Ayro on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services. The company also provides advertising services for advertisers to reach consumers with sponsored Wi-Fi access, promotional programs, and display advertising. It serves the carriers, telecommunications service providers, global consumer brands, and property owners, as well as troops stationed at military bases and Internet savvy consumers. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

