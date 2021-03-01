Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.75 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Boardwalk REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.78.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$37.29. 124,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.61, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.80 and a twelve month high of C$49.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -8.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.99.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

