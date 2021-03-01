BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts have commented on BNPQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.
BNP Paribas stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.70.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.
See Also: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.