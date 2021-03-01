BMO Capital Markets Boosts NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$2.50

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$2.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVA. TD Securities cut shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.40.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.97. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$446.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

