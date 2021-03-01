Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $906,000 Investment in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 64,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSTM. FMR LLC increased its position in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Constellium by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 76,980 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Constellium by 476.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 78,626 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Constellium by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 78,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 23,114 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.97. 8,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,495. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities lowered Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

