Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $815,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.29. 29,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,151. The firm has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

