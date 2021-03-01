Bluefin Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 135.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 626,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,088,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 303,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Chevron by 539.8% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 84,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 70,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Chevron by 18.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,283,205. The firm has a market cap of $192.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $104.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.