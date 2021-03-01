Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

CRL stock opened at $286.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.78. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $303.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,460,649.50. Insiders sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

