Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Mad River Investors boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 54,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

NYSE TPL opened at $1,104.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $295.05 and a 12 month high of $1,190.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $944.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.53.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 24.17%.

Separately, BWS Financial began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 264 shares of company stock worth $206,690 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.